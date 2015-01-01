Abstract

Due to the global population increase and the recovery of agricultural demand after the COVID-19 pandemic, the importance of agricultural automation and autonomous agricultural vehicles is growing. Fallen person detection is critical to preventing fatal accidents during autonomous agricultural vehicle operations. However, there is a challenge due to the relatively limited dataset for fallen persons in off-road environments compared to on-road pedestrian datasets. To enhance the generalization performance of fallen person detection off-road using object detection technology, data augmentation is necessary. This paper proposes a data augmentation technique called Automated Region of Interest Copy-Paste (ARCP) to address the issue of data scarcity. The technique involves copying real fallen person objects obtained from public source datasets and then pasting the objects onto a background off-road dataset. Segmentation annotations for these objects are generated using YOLOv8x-seg and Grounded-Segment-Anything, respectively. The proposed algorithm is then applied to automatically produce augmented data based on the generated segmentation annotations. The technique encompasses segmentation annotation generation, Intersection over Union-based segment setting, and Region of Interest configuration. When the ARCP technique is applied, significant improvements in detection accuracy are observed for two state-of-the-art object detectors: anchor-based YOLOv7x and anchor-free YOLOv8x, showing an increase of 17.8% (from 77.8% to 95.6%) and 12.4% (from 83.8% to 96.2%), respectively. This suggests high applicability for addressing the challenges of limited datasets in off-road environments and is expected to have a significant impact on the advancement of object detection technology in the agricultural industry.

Language: en