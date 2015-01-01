Abstract

Indoor fires may cause casualties and property damage, so it is important to develop a system that predicts fires in advance. There have been studies to predict potential fires using sensor values, and they mostly exploited machine learning models or recurrent neural networks. In this paper, we propose a stack of Transformer encoders for fire prediction using multiple sensors. Our model takes the time-series values collected from the sensors as input, and predicts the potential fire based on the sequential patterns underlying the time-series data. We compared our model with traditional machine learning models and recurrent neural networks on two datasets. For a simple dataset, we found that the machine learning models are better than ours, whereas our model gave better performance for a complex dataset. This implies that our model has a greater potential for real-world applications that probably have complex patterns and scenarios.

