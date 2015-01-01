SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Wendt S, Natalier K, Goudie S. Violence Against Women 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/10778012241243053

PMID

38613403

Abstract

This article explores the lived experience of young women navigating and surviving domestic and family violence (DFV) and homelessness. Promoting the voices of young women through in-depth interviews, this article considers their story of violence, abuse, homelessness, and sense of safety. Such stories enable reflection on the ability of services to provide personal, material, emotional, and cultural safety in a way that recognizes the intersecting impact of trauma before, during, and after experiences of DFV. We conclude by arguing that providing emotional and cultural safety through the relational aspects of service delivery is essential to developing a strong foundation for young women's futures.


Language: en

Keywords

domestic and family violence; homelessness; service response; trauma; young women

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print