Abstract

Bipolar affective disorder refers to a category of mood disorders characterized clinically by the presence of both manic or hypomanic episodes and depressive episodes. Lithium stands out as the primary pharmacological intervention for managing bipolar affective disorder. However, its therapeutic dosage closely approaches toxic levels. Toxic symptoms appear when the blood lithium concentration surpasses 1.4 mmol/L, typically giving rise to gastrointestinal and central nervous system reactions. Cardiac toxicity is rare but serious in cases of lithium poisoning. The study reports a case of a patient with bipolar affective disorder who reached a blood lithium concentration of 6.08 mmol/L after the patient took lithium carbonate sustained-release tablets beyond the prescribed dosage daily and concurrently using other mood stabilizers. This resulted in symptoms such as arrhythmia, shock, impaired consciousness, and coarse tremors. Following symptomatic supportive treatment, including blood dialysis, the patient's physical symptoms gradually improved. It is necessary for clinicians to strengthen the prevention and recognition of lithium poisoning.

Language: zh