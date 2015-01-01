Abstract

AIM: To study the unnatural Deaths Among Female Children and Adolescents.



Material and Methods: A retrospective investigation was carried out in the Department of Forensic Medicine. A total of 70 instances of non-natural deaths were examined in the current investigation. Only female participants between the ages of 6 and 18 were included in the current research. Prior to commencing the research, the institutional ethics committee granted permission.



RESULTS:The majority of the children fall within the age range of 6 to 10 years, accounting for 38 individuals or 54.29% of the total. This is fol lowed by the age range of 10 to 14 years, which includes 20 children or 28.57% of the total. Lastly, the age range of 14 to 18 years comprises 12 children, accounting for 17.14% of the total. The most common cause of death was Accidental, accounting for 35 cases or 50% of the total. This was followed by Suicide, which accounted for 16 cases or 22.86%. Homicide accounted for 13 cases or 18.57%, while the cause of death could not be determined in 6 cases or 8.57%. The causes of death, which include Road Accidents (21 cases, accounting for 30% of the total), Burns (9 cases, 12.86%), Hangings (5 cases, 7.14%), Drownings (12 cases, 17.14%), Falls from Height (4 cases, 5.71%), Poisonings (8 cases, 11.43%), Stabbings (2 cases, 2.86%), Electric Hazards (5 cases, 7.14%), and Suffocations (4 cases, 5.71%).



CONCLUSION: The majority of those who had 'unnatural deaths were from the lowest socioeconomic stratum. Proposals concerning traffic safety, reducing the strain of contemporary mechanized living, and educating the general public on many topics. The presence, use, and retention of toxic drugs have been emphasized, with a focus on the societal issue of the dowry system that is prevalent in India.

