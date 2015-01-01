Abstract

This study was focused on deriving the MTSA-related accident reduction rate (ARR) required to calculate the safety benefits before and after expanding the scope of the system. By performing spatial analysis using geographic information system technology, MTSA-related accidents were identified on maritime routes near both assessed and unassessed project sites from 2010 to 2014. Subsequently, by applying the synthetic minority oversampling technique to balance the data, the algorithm learned from the random forest using the operational data of coastal passenger ship operations and accident data near unassessed locations where MTSA is not implemented. Then, the trained model was applied to predict accident occurrence in the absence of MTSA near the latest operational information of coastal passenger ship operations at the assessed project sites. The MTSA-related ARR was then calculated by applying the actual accident occurrences during operation near the assessed project sites where MTSA was implemented. The MTSA-marine ARR calculated at 17.41% can be applied to the calculation of safety benefit for MTSA. The results of this study can provide quantitative evidence for the application of higher-level systems considering the burden on regulatory targets when improving MTSA or similar systems.

Language: en