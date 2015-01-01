|
Yuqian S, Baoliang W, Fengji W, Yanan X, Suxia Z, Siwei M, Juhui X, Lei W, Hongyu L. Computer science and technology 2024; 3(2): e23.
(Copyright © 2024)
Abstract
PURPOSE: In recent years, vehicle accidents caused by forklift operations have been analyzed, mainly due to the presence of safety risks between people and vehicles during forklift operations. Firstly, the unsafe state of objects and the intrinsic safety of vehicles are the main reasons. Secondly, unsafe behavior of people is the root cause of forklift accidents. Based on the analysis of forklift accidents, forklift operations require personnel to cooperate in completing work tasks. When personnel work around the forklift, they are relatively close to the forklift, Personal injury caused by close proximity during emergency braking. In summary, in order to ensure the safety of themselves and surrounding personnel, enterprises use AI digital means to avoid security risks, and automatic monitoring systems supervise personnel operations.
Language: zh