Abstract

Pillar stability is of paramount importance in ensuring the safety of underground rock engineering structures. The stability of pillars directly influences the structural integrity of the mine and mitigates the risk of collapses or accidents. Therefore, assessing pillar stability is crucial for safe, productive, reliable, and profitable underground mining engineering processes. This study developed the application of decision intelligence-based predictive modelling of hard rock pillar stability in underground engineering structures using K-Nearest Neighbour coupled with the grey wolf optimization algorithm (KNN-GWO). Initially, a substantial dataset consisting of 236 different pillar cases was collected from seven underground hard rock mining engineering projects. This dataset was gathered by considering five significant input variables, namely pillar width, pillar height, pillar width/height ratio, uniaxial compressive strength, and average pillar stress. Secondly, the original hard rock pillar stability level has been classified into three types: failed, unstable, and stable, based on the pillar’s instability mechanism and failure process. Thirdly, several visual relationships were established in order to ascertain the correlation between input variables and the corresponding pillar stability level. Fourthly, the entire pillar database was randomly divided into a training dataset and testing dataset with a 70:30 sampling method. Moreover, the (KNN-GWO) model was developed to predict the stability of pillars in hard rock mining. Lastly, the performance of the suggested predictive model was evaluated using accuracy, precision, recall, F1-score, and a confusion matrix. The findings of the proposed model offer a superior benchmark for accurately predicting the stability of hard rock pillars. Therefore, it is recommended to employ decision intelligence models in mining engineering in order to effectively prioritise safety measures and improve the efficiency of operational processes, risk management, and decision-making related to underground engineering structures.

