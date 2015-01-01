Abstract

OBJECTIVE:

This study aimed to characterize local tissue integrity and evaluate the influence of diaschisis on cortical areas in pediatric brain injuries using dynamic voxel-based BOLD metrics obtained through functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI).



Background:

After pediatric nonfatal drowning (PnFD) incidents, children often experience brain injuries and associated alterations in consciousness. While acute brain injuries are commonplace, previous studies in this population has demonstrated selective recovery of perception and cognitive functional networks during the chronic phase, even as motor function tends to remain impaired. Quantitative imaging investigations have revealed that focal lesions, primarily situated in the basal ganglia, thalamus, and internal capsule, are responsible for specific motor deficits resulting in deefferentation.



Design/Methods:

Previously acquired fMRI time-series data from 10 PnFD patients and 10 age and gender-matched healthy controls were analyzed. Data from each voxel was used to calculate metrics such as the amplitude of low-frequency fluctuations (ALFF), fractional amplitude of low-frequency fluctuations (fALFF), and regional homogeneity (ReHo) with time-varying dynamics.



Results:

In group-wise comparisons, the time-varying dynamics of BOLD-based voxel-wise metrics revealed abnormal regions distant from the structural lesions in the thalamus. Increased temporal variability in fALFF was observed within atrophic thalamic regions. Conversely, there was a notable decrease in temporal variability of ReHo in cortical regions functionally connected to the thalamus. These dynamic metric changes were found to be correlated with motor and perception functions but not with cognition.



Conclusions:

This study unveiled a temporal dynamic decline in regions distal to the primary basal ganglia/thalamus lesion, potentially indicating diaschisis. Furthermore, the findings underscore the concept of temporal diaschisis in resting-state connectivity, depicting a phenomenon involving anatomically remote but temporally altered effects of focal brain lesions.



