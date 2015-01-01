Abstract

BACKGROUND: Promoting cycling, walking and other ‘active’ transportation means continues to be a shared guideline in urban planning, closely aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations. Nonetheless, young cyclists’ safety figures and their potential contributors, including behavioral issues, remain an ongoing concern for researchers, practitioners, and policymakers.



AIM: This study aimed to analyze both risky and protective riding patterns of young Russian cyclists in relation to cycling safety factors using the Cycling Behavior Questionnaire (CBQ).



METHODS: This study used the data provided by 374 young Russian cyclists, aged M = 21.6 (SD = 4.8) years, who responded to an electronic survey on cycling behavior and safety outcomes.



RESULTS: Beyond demographic characteristics, the key road rule knowledge and risk perception of young cyclists were significantly associated with their self-reported cycling behaviors. Although both traffic violations and riding errors were negatively correlated with safety incidents, predictive analyses show that errors (though not violations) play a predictive role in young cyclists’ safety-related incidents. Conversely, positive cycling behaviors have been shown to be significant reducers of riding crash likelihood.



CONCLUSION: The results of this study support the idea that addressing key issues such as risk perception, road rule knowledge and protective riding habits, while also targeting risky behaviors on the road, could enhance cycling safety outcomes. Additionally, these findings offer valuable insights into understanding the factors contributing to riding risks and crashes among young cyclists, particularly in the context of the increasing need to promote safer and more sustainable urban mobility in a country with a still young cycling culture.

Language: en