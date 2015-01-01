Abstract

Autonomous lane-change, a key feature of advanced driver-assistance systems, can enhance traffic efficiency and reduce the incidence of accidents. However, safe driving of autonomous vehicles remains challenging in complex environments. How to perform safe and appropriate lane change is a popular topic of research in the field of autonomous driving. Currently, few papers consider the safety of reinforcement learning in discretionary lane-change scenarios. We introduce safe hybrid-action reinforcement learning into discretionary lane change for the first time and propose the Parameterized Soft Actor-Critic with PID Lagrangian (PASAC-PIDLag) algorithm. Furthermore, we conduct a comparative analysis with Parameterized Soft Actor-Critic (PASAC), which is an unsafe version of PASAC-PIDLag. Both algorithms are employed to train the lane-change strategy to output both discrete lane-change decisions and continuous longitudinal vehicle acceleration. Our simulation results indicate that at a traffic density of 15 vehicles per kilometer (15 veh/km), the PASAC-PIDLag algorithm exhibits superior safety with a collision rate of 0%, outperforming the PASAC algorithm, which has a collision rate of 1%. The generalization assessments reveal that at low traffic density levels, both the PASAC-PIDLag and PASAC algorithms are proficient in attaining zero collision rates. However, at high traffic density levels, although both algorithms result in collisions, PASAC-PIDLag has a much lower collision rate than PASAC.

Language: en