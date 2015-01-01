SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Chikh K, Shrivastav CS, Cavicchioli R. World Elec. Veh. J. 2024; 15(4): e158.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publications Institute)

DOI

10.3390/wevj15040158

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This paper advocates for a proactive approach to traffic safety by introducing a collaborative Misbehaviour Response System (MBR) designed to preemptively address hazardous driving behaviours such as wrong-way driving and distracted driving. The system integrates with electric vehicles (EVs), leveraging advanced technologies like ADAS, edge computing, and cloud services to enhance road safety. Upon detection of misbehaviour, the MBR system utilizes data from interconnected parking facilities to identify the nearest safe location and provides navigation guidance to authorities and nearby vehicles. The paper presents a prototype of the MBR system, demonstrating its efficiency in detecting misbehaviours and coordinating swift responses. It also discusses the system's limitations and societal implications, outlining future research directions, including integration with autonomous vehicle systems and variable speed limit technologies, to further improve road safety through proactive and context-aware response mechanisms.


Language: en

Keywords

5G; AI; cloud; DMS; edge; EV; IoT; MBR; urban mobility; WWD

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print