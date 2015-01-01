Abstract

The derailment of a high-speed train in a tunnel will cause a very serious accident, but there are few research articles on anti-collision facilities in tunnels. In order to promote the sustainable development of high-speed trains and reduce the severity of accidents caused by derailment in tunnels of high-speed trains, this paper puts forward a crash barrier scheme in tunnels through the method of numerical simulation; the coupling finite element model of train–crash barrier–tunnel is established by using ABAQUS. The changes in lateral velocity and lateral displacement after the train hits the crash barrier without embedding steel bars are explored. We also explore the influence of different reinforcement amounts on the changes in the lateral speed and lateral displacement of trains under the condition of embedding steel bars. The results show that with the increase in stirrups and vertical reinforcement, the anti-impact and sustainable operation capability of the crash barrier are greater. It can also be seen from the lateral displacement of the train that the train shows the reverse movement trend, and the crash barrier plays a good role in intercepting the train. These research results can provide a reference for the sustainable development of transportation infrastructure construction.

