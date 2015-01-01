|
Citation
Kittrick AM, Jones A, Morgan LT. Aust. Occup. Ther. J. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
38616179
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: The Canadian Occupational Performance Measure (COPM) was implemented at a state-wide burns service to ensure compliance with current best evidence as outlined by the Australian and New Zealand Burns Association 'burn trauma rehabilitation: allied health practice guidelines'- Chapter 7 Measuring Post-Burn Recovery, as a standard outcome measure for individuals with an admission time greater than 24 h. The primary aim of this study is to determine if individuals have a minimal important change in performance and satisfaction with activities that were identified as problematic on the COPM prior to their acute discharge. Previous research confirmed the feasibility of using the COPM in the acute burn ward and recommended the most appropriate timepoint for re-measurement be confirmed, which is the secondary objective of this study. The benefits of confirming this timepoint include ensuring efficient use of clinicians' time without compromising the accuracy of the assessment and ensuring effective translation of the guidelines' recommendation.
Keywords
activities of daily living; burn injuries; occupational therapy; performance; satisfaction