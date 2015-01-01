Abstract

Vitamin D is commonly used to prevent and treat osteoporosis, with studies indicating its potential to reduce fractures, falls, and mortality. However, meta-analyses present inconsistent findings regarding its efficacy, particularly reflecting significant variability in data and outcomes related to various dosing regimens. In this meta-analysis, we assessed the impact of high-dose intermittent oral administration of vitamin D3 on serum 25(OH)D levels, fractures, falls, and mortality among elderly individuals. We included 14 randomized controlled trials (RCTs) and employed Review Manager 5.4 for statistical analysis. Our findings indicate that intermittent monthly administration of vitamin D3 (over 800 IU per day) significantly raised serum 25(OH)D levels at all timepoints after six months, maintaining levels above 75 nmol/L throughout the year. This regimen showed no increase in all-cause mortality, with a risk ratio (95% CI) of 0.95 (0.87-1.04). Likewise, it did not significantly reduce the risks of falls and fractures, with risk ratios of 1.02 (0.98-1.05) and 0.95 (0.87-1.04) respectively. Although one-year intermittent administration significantly increased the concentration of 25(OH)D in serum, further research is needed to determine if this method would increase the incidence of falls. Therefore, it is not recommended at this stage due to the lack of demonstrated safety in additional relevant RCTs. This study had been registered on PROSPERO (CRD42022363229).

Language: en