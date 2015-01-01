|
Yao Y, Xu Q, Liang W, Ji S, Kosari M, Xu S, Zhu Z, Mao Z. BMC Neurol. 2024; 24(1): e124.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
38616262
BACKGROUND: Scedosporium apiospermum (S. apiospermum) is a rare fungal pathogen that causes disseminated infections. It rarely affects immunocompetent individuals and has a poor prognosis. CASE PRESENTATION: A 37-year-old woman presented with multiple lesions in the lungs, brain, and eyes, shortly after near drowning in a car accident. The primary symptoms were chest tightness, limb weakness, headache, and poor vision in the left eye. S. apiospermum infection was confirmed by metagenomic next-generation sequencing (mNGS) of intracranial abscess drainage fluid, although intracranial metastases were initially considered. After systemic treatment with voriconazole, her symptoms improved significantly; however, she lost vision in her left eye due to delayed diagnosis.
Language: en
Metagenomic next-generation sequencing; Multiple (brain) lesions; Normal immune function; Scedosporium apiospermum; Vision loss; Voriconazole