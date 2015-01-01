SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Scedosporium apiospermum (S. apiospermum) is a rare fungal pathogen that causes disseminated infections. It rarely affects immunocompetent individuals and has a poor prognosis. CASE PRESENTATION: A 37-year-old woman presented with multiple lesions in the lungs, brain, and eyes, shortly after near drowning in a car accident. The primary symptoms were chest tightness, limb weakness, headache, and poor vision in the left eye. S. apiospermum infection was confirmed by metagenomic next-generation sequencing (mNGS) of intracranial abscess drainage fluid, although intracranial metastases were initially considered. After systemic treatment with voriconazole, her symptoms improved significantly; however, she lost vision in her left eye due to delayed diagnosis.

CONCLUSION: While S. apiospermum infection is rare, it should be considered even in immunocompetent patients. Prompt diagnosis and treatment are essential. Voriconazole may be an effective treatment option.


