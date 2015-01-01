Abstract

How to achieve a high-precision suicide attempt classifier based on the three-dimensional psychological pain model is a valuable issue in suicide research. The aim of the present study is to explore the importance of pain avoidance and its related neural features in suicide attempt classification models among patients with major depressive disorder. By recursive feature elimination with cross-validation and support-vector-machine algorithms, scores from the measurements and the task-based EEG signals were chosen to achieve a suicide attempt classification model. In the multimodal suicide attempt classifier with an accuracy of 83.91% and an area under the curve of 0.90, pain avoidance ranked as the top one in the optimal feature set. Theta (reward positive feedback minus neutral positive feedback) was the shared neural representation ranking as the top one of event-related potential features in pain avoidance and suicide attempt classifiers. In conclusion, the suicide attempt classifier based on pain avoidance and its related affective processing neural features has excellent accuracy among patients with major depressive disorder. Pain avoidance is a stable and strong indicator for identifying suicide risks in both traditional analyses and machine-learning approaches. A novel methodology is needed to clarify the relationship between cognitive and affective processing evoked by punishment stimuli and pain avoidance.

