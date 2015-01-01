|
Citation
Jiang C, Shi J. Child Abuse Negl. 2024; 152: e106800.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38615412
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Evidence consistently demonstrated that bullying victimization was associated with problematic behaviors among adolescents. However, scant attention has been given to simultaneous comparisons of the impacts of two distinct forms of victimization, traditional bullying victimization and cyberbullying victimization. In addition, the mechanisms underlying the relationship between bullying victimization and problem behavior remain inadequately explored.
Language: en
Keywords
Cyberbullying victimization; Emotional competence; Problematic behaviors; Social competence; Traditional bullying victimization