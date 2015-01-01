|
Nielsen MB, Evensen MC, Parveen S, Finne LB. Int. Arch. Occup. Environ. Health 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
38616187
PURPOSE: Bullying of leaders is an underexplored topic in organizational research. To fill this knowledge gap, the aims of this study were to determine the prevalence of bullying of leaders and to examine whether holding a formal leadership position influences the relationships between exposure to bullying and the outcomes job satisfaction and depression.
Language: en
Aggression; Health; Management; Mistreatment; Supervisors