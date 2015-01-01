Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The literature is nonexistent on the assessment of overall fractions of diseases attributable to multiple dependent psychosocial work factors. The objectives of the study were to calculate the overall fractions of coronary heart diseases (CHD) and depression attributable to multiple dependent psychosocial work factors in 35 European countries.



METHODS: We used already published fractions of CHD and depression attributable to each of the following psychosocial work factors: job strain, effort-reward imbalance, job insecurity, long working hours, and workplace bullying. We took all exposures and their correlations into account to calculate overall attributable fractions. Wald tests were performed to test differences in these overall attributable fractions between genders and between countries.



RESULTS: The overall fractions of CHD and depression attributable to all studied psychosocial work factors together were found to be 8.1% [95% CI: 2.0-13.9] and 26.3% [95% CI: 16.2-35.5] respectively in the 35 European countries. There was no difference between genders and between countries.



CONCLUSION: Our study showed that the overall fractions attributable to all studied psychosocial work factors were substantial especially for depression. These overall attributable fractions may be particularly useful to evaluate the burden and costs attributable to psychosocial work factors, and also to inform policies makers at European level.

