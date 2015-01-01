Abstract

Social comparison is a universal social phenomenon that profoundly influences aggressive behaviours among young adults. Based on the general aggression model, this study investigated the relationship between social comparison and aggression, and the mediating role of relative deprivation. To further explore the mechanism underlying this influence, covert narcissism was examined as a moderator in this relationship, based on relative deprivation theory. The results from the current study using a total of 726 Chinese college students showed that social comparison was positively correlated with aggression, which was mediated by relative deprivation. Specifically, more frequent social comparison was associated with higher relative deprivation, which was, in turn, associated with higher aggression. Covert narcissism acted as a moderator in this model. Covert narcissism exacerbated the relationships between social comparison and relative deprivation and relative deprivation and aggression. Specifically, compared to individuals with low levels of covert narcissism, those with high levels of covert narcissism exhibited greater relative deprivation when subjected to the same social comparisons, subsequently displaying increased levels of aggression. This study deepens the understanding of the relationship between social comparison and aggression and provides an intervention direction and a theoretical basis for effectively preventing aggression in young adults.

Language: en