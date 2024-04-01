|
Citation
Levi-Belz Y, Shoval-Zuckerman Y, Blank C, Groweiss Y, Neria Y. J. Affect. Disord. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38615841
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: With >1300 civilians murdered, the terrorist attack of October 7 is one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in modern history. Previous research documented a sharp increase in depression in the aftermath of the attacks and the military conflict that followed. In this national prospective cohort study, we examined to what extent perceived belongingness (PB) moderates the association between depression and suicide ideation (SI) in the wake of the October 7th terrorist attack.
Language: en
Keywords
Belongingness; Depression; Prospective; Suicide ideation; Terror attack