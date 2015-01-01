|
Citation
|
Goldstein SC, Forkus SR, Fenn NQ, Thomas ED, Suazo NC, Weiss NH. J. Dual Diagn. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38615676
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Women of Color (WoC) experiencing intimate partner violence (IPV) have elevated rates of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and alcohol use and related harm (e.g., increased alcohol use and negative consequences). This secondary data analysis assessed the role of racial microaggressions in the association between PTSD and alcohol use and related harm among WoC experiencing IPV.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
alcohol; IPV; PTSD; racial microaggressions; Women of Color