Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Women of Color (WoC) experiencing intimate partner violence (IPV) have elevated rates of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and alcohol use and related harm (e.g., increased alcohol use and negative consequences). This secondary data analysis assessed the role of racial microaggressions in the association between PTSD and alcohol use and related harm among WoC experiencing IPV.



METHODS: Participants were 103 WoC currently experiencing IPV and using substances (M(age)=40.39, 51.5% Black) who were recruited from the community and completed assessments of PTSD, racial microaggressions, and alcohol use and related harm.



RESULTS: Assumptions of Inferiority (e.g., intelligence; B = 1.44, SE = 0.90, 95% CI [0.10, 3.54]) and Environmental Microaggressions (e.g., portrayal in media; B = 1.88, SE = 1.03, 95% CI [0.28, 4.30]) explained the association between PTSD and alcohol use and related harm.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings underscore the influence of specific microaggressions in the relation between PTSD and alcohol use and related harm among WoC experiencing IPV.

