Citation
Parajuli S, Khadka A, Sharma Regmi S, Sthapit S, Singh Rathaur E. J. Nepal Health Res. Counc. 2024; 21(3): 445-449.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Nepal Health Research Council)
DOI
PMID
38615215
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Suicide is an emerging public health problem accounting for over 700,000 annual deaths globally. It is also the fourth leading cause of death among the age group 15-29 years in the world. In Nepal, on average 14 people commit suicide every day. Our study explores the factors associated with suicidal and self-harm behaviours among young adults in the Kathmandu district, Nepal.
Language: en
Keywords
*Self-Injurious Behavior/epidemiology; *Suicidal Ideation; Adolescent; Adult; Cross-Sectional Studies; Humans; Nepal/epidemiology; Risk Factors; Self-harm behaviour; suicidal behaviour; suicidal ideation; young adults.; Young Adult