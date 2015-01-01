Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide is an emerging public health problem accounting for over 700,000 annual deaths globally. It is also the fourth leading cause of death among the age group 15-29 years in the world. In Nepal, on average 14 people commit suicide every day. Our study explores the factors associated with suicidal and self-harm behaviours among young adults in the Kathmandu district, Nepal.



METHODS: A descriptive cross-sectional study was conducted among a total of 242 young adults of the Kathmandu district. Data were collected through interview using a developed semi-structured questionnaire. Descriptive statistics and odds ratios were used for data analysis.



RESULTS: The mean age for initial suicidal and self-harm behaviour was found to be 14 and 15 years respectively, with 28.51% reporting suicidal behaviours including making a plan or suicidal ideation or attempts, and 18.5% with self-harm behaviours. Avoidance and emotional discharge were found as common coping strategies adopted by participants. Belief, family functioning, depression status and self-harm behaviour were found statistically associated with suicidal behaviour.



CONCLUSIONS: Various factors including belief, family functioning, and depression were found to influence individual suicidal behaviour. Hence, an integrated approach addressing these factors is crucial for the prevention and control of suicide among young adults at risk.

