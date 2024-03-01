Abstract

Trauma-Informed Behavioral Supports (TIBS) is a novel treatment approach targeting aggression against self or against others in individuals who experience borderline personality disorder (BPD). It is based on applied behavior analysis and uses a person-centered and trauma-informed framework. People with BPD hospitalized because of concerning behaviors, [aggression to others, verbal aggression (e.g., defined as aggression in the forms of verbal threats, etc.), physical aggression, and self-injury, etc.] may experience exacerbations of such behavior in the hospital. Individuals diagnosed with BPD were treated with TIBS to diminish the frequency of concerning behaviors in the context of a pilot study. Functioning during a three-month pre-treatment phase was compared with a six-month treatment phase. The TIBS intervention resulted in statistically significant and clinically meaningful decreases in physical and verbal aggression. The results of this pilot investigation approach suggests that TIBS can promote behavior change in the inpatient setting.

