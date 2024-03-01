Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The COVID-19 pandemic created difficulties in access to care. There was also increased penetrating trauma in adults, which has been attributed to factors including increased firearm sales and social isolation. However, less is known about the relationship between the pandemic and pediatric trauma patients (PTPs). This study aimed to investigate the national incidence of penetrating trauma in PTPs, hypothesizing a higher rate with onset of the pandemic. We additionally hypothesized increased risk of complications and death in penetrating PTPs after the pandemic versus prepandemic.



METHODS: We included all PTPs (aged ≤17-years-old) from the 2017-2020 Trauma Quality Improvement Program database, dividing the dataset into two eras: prepandemic (2017-2019) and pandemic (2020). We performed subset analyses of the pandemic and prepandemic penetrating PTPs. Bivariate analyses and a multivariable logistic regression analysis were performed.



RESULTS: Of the 474,524 PTPs, 123,804 (26.1%) were from the pandemic year. The pandemic era had increased stab wounds (3.3% versus 2.8%, P > 0.001) and gunshot wounds (5.5% versus 4.0%, P < 0.001) compared to the prepandemic era. Among penetrating PTPs, the rates and associated risk of in-hospital complications (2.6% versus 2.8%, P = 0.23) (odds ratio 0.90, confidence interval 0.79-1.02, P = 0.11) and mortality (4.9% versus 5.0%, P = 0.58) (odds ratio 0.90, confidence interval 0.78-1.03, P = 0.12) were similar between time periods.



CONCLUSIONS: This national analysis confirms increased penetrating trauma, particularly gunshot wounds in pediatric patients following onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite this increase, there was no elevated risk of death or complications, suggesting that trauma systems adapted to the "dual pandemic" of COVID-19 and firearm violence in the pediatric population.

Language: en