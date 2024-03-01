|
Garcia L, de Virgilio C, Nahmias J, Keeley JA, Grigorian A. J. Surg. Res. 2024; 298: 169-175.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
38615550
INTRODUCTION: The COVID-19 pandemic created difficulties in access to care. There was also increased penetrating trauma in adults, which has been attributed to factors including increased firearm sales and social isolation. However, less is known about the relationship between the pandemic and pediatric trauma patients (PTPs). This study aimed to investigate the national incidence of penetrating trauma in PTPs, hypothesizing a higher rate with onset of the pandemic. We additionally hypothesized increased risk of complications and death in penetrating PTPs after the pandemic versus prepandemic.
COVID-19; Gun violence; Pediatric trauma; Penetrating trauma