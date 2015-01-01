Abstract

For years, forensic science has been criticized for its lack of scientific foundations, explaining its methodological drawbacks. Notwithstanding recommendations to upgrade quality management and counter cognitive biases, the ontology of the trace and the very nature of forensic science amplified by its decision context is rarely invoked as sources of inescapable errors. Understanding what (forensic) science is could even reconcile the prescriptive approach and the descriptive cognitive reality, through an unexplored pathway, Peirce's semiotics. The implementation of a semiotic line of arguments could concur to the transparency of scientific opinions for security and justice purposes, with rich potentialities in sight.

Language: en