Abstract

Nitrous oxide (N2O), colloquially known as laughing gas, is a common recreational drug of abuse. The gas is inhaled in its undiluted form from a party balloon. Its intoxicating effects are described as dissociative and euphoric, accompanied by ataxia, hypoxia, and attenuated consciousness. Therefore, the recreational use of N2O appears irreconcilable with operating a vehicle in road traffic. However, the Netherlands, one of the leading countries regarding prevalence of recreational N2O use, has seen a sharp increase in police reports of N2O-related traffic incidents since 2016. Road traffic deaths associated with recreational N2O use have also been reported in the United Kingdom, as well as a recent increase in traffic incidents. Hence, driving under the influence of nitrous oxide (DUINO) is possibly an underreported threat to road traffic safety. Based on the limited information available at this time, the current review considers the prevalence of DUINO, its effects driving performance, and approaches to road-side detection. It is concluded that DUINO is a potentially significant threat to road traffic safety. Although its prevalence is unclear, it is almost certain that DUINO is accompanied by severe driving impairment, based on its pharmacodynamics and documented cognitive and psychomotor effects in medical studies. The pharmacokinetic profile of N2O lends credibility to the notion that recent use can be demonstrated in breath, blood, and saliva. However, the analytical complexities of such measurements warrant elaborate research into N2O detection techniques. This article is categorized under: Toxicology > Drug-Impaired Driving



Keywords: Drug impaired driving

Language: en