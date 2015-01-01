Abstract

Drowning is the third most common cause of unintentional injury death worldwide. In forensic medicine, drowning refers to an event in which the victim dies due to liquid penetrating into the airways or due to submersion in a liquid. Medico-legal examination of bodies found in water is a challenging task. Establishing proper cause and manner of death requires the joint efforts of the police, medical examiner, and representatives of postmortem toxicology. Information of the circumstances, the victim's individual characteristics and medical background, together with postmortem findings is required. The presence of alcohol and drugs revealed by postmortem toxicology can give insight into the decedent's medical history, drug abuse history, and possible impairment at the time of death. There is ample epidemiological research indicating that alcohol is the most important single contributing factor for fatal drowning, while hypno-sedative medicines and illicit drugs, especially amphetamines, also appear to pose a risk. Evidence shows that alcohol can be produced postmortem in a submerged body by microbial contamination and fermentation, and this phenomenon is even more significant the higher the water temperature and the longer the submersion time. The reliability of the blood alcohol concentration obtained can be verified in many ways, for example by comparing the ratios of blood, vitreous and urine alcohol concentrations with reference values, or by testing for non-oxidative ethanol metabolites, the presence of which suggests antemortem alcohol ingestion. Compared to alcohol postmortem changes, very little is known about the long-term stability of drugs in bodies found in water. This article is categorized under: Toxicology > Analytical Toxicology > Post-Mortem

Language: en