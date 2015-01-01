|
Akay T, Tarhan C. Aircr. Eng. Aerosp. Tech. 2023; 96(2): 215-222.
PURPOSE One of the sectors most affected by the variable weather events caused by climate change and global warming is the aviation sector. Especially in aircraft accidents, weather events increasing with climate change and global warming are effective. The purpose of this study is to determine how much the change in weather conditions caused by global warming and climate changes affect the aircraft in the world between the years 2010 and 2022.
Aircraft accidents; Aircraft accidents caused by weather events; Climate change; Global warming