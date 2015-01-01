Abstract

PURPOSE It is an indispensable part of airworthiness certification to evaluate the fuel tank flammability exposure time for transport aircraft. There are many factors and complex coupling relationships affecting the fuel tank flammability exposure time. The current work not only lacks a comprehensive analysis of these factors but also lacks the significance of each factor, the interaction relationship and the prediction method of flammability exposure time. The lack of research in these aspects seriously restricts the smooth development of the airworthiness forensics work of domestic large aircraft. This paper aims to clarify the internal relationship between user input parameters and predict the flammability exposure time of fuel tanks for transport aircraft.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH Based on the requirements of airworthiness certification for large aircraft, an in-depth analysis of the Monte Carlo flammability evaluation source procedures specified in China Civil Aviation Regulation/FAR25 airworthiness regulations was made, the internal relationship between factors affecting the fuel tank flammability exposure time was clarified and the significant effects and interactions of input parameters in the Monte Carlo evaluation model were studied using the response surface method. And the BP artificial neural network training samples with high significance factors were used to establish the prediction model of flammability exposure time.



FINDINGS The input parameters in the Monte Carlo program directly or indirectly affect the fuel tank flammability exposure time by means of the influence on the flammability limit or fuel temperature. Among the factors affecting flammability exposure time, the cruising Mach number, balance temperature difference and maximum range are the most significant, and they are all positively correlated with flammability exposure time. Although there are interactions among all factors, the degree of influence on flammability exposure time is not the same. The interaction between maximum range and equilibrium temperature difference is more significant than other factors. The prediction model of flammability exposure time based on multifactor interaction and BP neural network has good accuracy and can be applied to the prediction of fuel tank flammability exposure time.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE The flammability exposure time prediction model was established based on multifactor interaction and BP neural network. The limited test results were combined with intelligent algorithm to achieve rapid prediction, which saved the test cost and time.

