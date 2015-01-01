Abstract

PURPOSE To solve the shortcomings of existed search and rescue drones, search and rescue the trapped people trapped in earthquake ruins, underwater and avalanches quickly and accurately, this paper aims to propose a four-axis eight-rotor rescue unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) which can carry a radar life detector. As the design of propeller is the key to the design of UAV, this paper mainly designs the propeller of the UAV at the present stage.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH Based on the actual working conditions of UAVs, this paper preliminarily estimated the load of UAVs and the diameters of propellers and designed the main parameters of propellers according to the leaf element theory and momentum theory. Based on the low Reynolds number airfoil, this paper selected the airfoil with high lift drag ratio from the commonly used low Reynolds number airfoils. The chord length and twist angle of propeller blades were calculated according to the Wilson method and the maximum wind energy utilization coefficient and were optimized by the Asymptotic exponential function. The aerodynamic characteristics of the designed single propeller and coaxial propeller under different installation pitch angles and different installation distances were analyzed.



FINDINGS The results showed that the design of coaxial twin propellers can increase the load capacity by about 1.5 times without increasing the propeller diameter. When the installation distance between the two propellers was 8 cm and the tilt angle was 15° counterclockwise, the aerodynamic characteristics of the coaxial propeller were optimal.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE The novelty of this work came from the conceptual design of the new rescue UAV and its numerical optimization using the Wilson method combined with the maximum wind energy utilization factor and the exponential function. The aerodynamic characteristics of the common shaft propeller were analyzed under different mounting angles and different mounting distances.

Language: en