Abstract

Youth suicide risks have been on the rise or persistently elevated for decades, and Native American communities are especially vulnerable. This study provides a promising framework for suicide prevention among underserved populations in the U.S., especially Native American communities in states lacking strong suicide prevention supports. Our investigation reports the evaluation results of the Question–Persuade–Refer (QPR) gatekeeper training program, a key component of the SAMHSA-funded Choctaw Youth Resilience Initiative (CYRI) implemented by the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians (MBCI). QPR trains adult gatekeepers to identify youth at risk of suicide and refer them to certified mental health service providers. Standardized QPR pre-test and post-test training surveys were administered at in-person trainings delivered to youth-serving MBCI organization leaders and staff. Statistical analyses of all survey items indicate that QPR gatekeeper trainings significantly enhanced the knowledge of prevention practices and risk identification skills for the MBCI trainees. The robust evidence of positive changes revealed in this study suggests that QPR can be an effective suicide prevention program for underserved minority communities, especially Native American populations in rural states where suicide is a persistent and leading cause of mortality.

Language: en