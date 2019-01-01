|
Hatwal* P, Devassy S, Bhaisora CP. Indian J. Forensic Community Med. 2024; 11(1): 23-26.
Objective: Indiais one of the fastest growing economies. There is a rapid inflation of vehicles on the road that range from motorcycles to heavy vehicles which also shows an active surge in the fatal road accidents. This study is focussed to find out the pattern and distribution of injuries in fatal road traffic accident cases in Kumaon region of Uttarakhand as to plan at the time of policy making and traffic law implementation.
