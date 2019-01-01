Abstract

Objective: Indiais one of the fastest growing economies. There is a rapid inflation of vehicles on the road that range from motorcycles to heavy vehicles which also shows an active surge in the fatal road accidents. This study is focussed to find out the pattern and distribution of injuries in fatal road traffic accident cases in Kumaon region of Uttarakhand as to plan at the time of policy making and traffic law implementation.



Materials and Methods: The present study was conducted in the department of Forensic Medicine & Toxicology of Government Medical College, Haldwani from January 1 2019 to December 31 2019, on total 110 cases of RTA brought to mortuary for medico-legal post mortem examination.



Results: Maximum number of cases sustained head and neck injuries (42 out of 110 externally) followed by extremities injury (28 out of 110). Total 38 cases out of 110 sustained head and neck injuries internally, followed by abdominal injuries (28 cases). Abrasions (30 cases) and laceration (29 cases) were commonest type of external injury noted in RTA cases followed by contusion (22 cases) and fracture (19 cases). Most common cause of death among RTA victims was head injury (40 out of 110 cases) followed by shock and haemorrhage (37 out of 110 cases).



Keywords: Road traffic accident, head injury, injury pattern.

Language: en