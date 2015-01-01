Abstract

PURPOSE The purpose of this paper is to present a comparative study of flight circumstances, dynamic stability characteristics and controllability for two transport aircraft in severe atmospheric turbulence at transonic cruise flight for the purpose to obtain the prevention concepts of injuries to passengers and crew members for pilot training in International Air Transport Association (IATA) - Loss of Control In-flight (LOC-I) program.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH A twin-jet and a four-jet transport aircraft encountering severe atmospheric turbulence are the study cases for this paper. The nonlinear unsteady aerodynamic models are established through flight data mining and the fuzzy-logic modeling technique based on the flight data of flight data recorder. This method can be adopted to examine the influence of horizontal wind shear and crosswind on loss of control, dynamic stability characteristics and controllability for transport aircraft in different weights and different sizes in tracking aviation safety of existing different types of aircraft.



FINDINGS The horizontal wind shear or crosswind before the turbulence encounter will easily induce rolling motion and then initiate the sudden plunging motion during the turbulence encounter. The roll rate will increase the oscillatory rolling motion during plunging motion, if the rolling damping is insufficient. The drop-off altitude will be enlarged by the oscillatory rolling motion during the sudden plunging motion. Research limitations/implications A lack of the measurement data of vertical wind speed sensor on board to verify the estimated values of damping term is one of the research limitations for this study. The fact or condition of being severe in sudden plunging motion can be judged through the analysis of oscillatory derivatives with both dynamic stability and damping terms. Practical implications The roll rate will increase the oscillatory rolling motion during plunging motion, if the rolling damping is insufficient. The drop-off altitude will be enlarged by the oscillatory rolling motion during the sudden plunging motion. The horizontal wind shear or crosswind before the turbulence encounter will easily induce rolling motion and then initiated the sudden plunging motion during the turbulence encounter. If the drift angle is large, to turn off the autopilot of yaw control first and stabilize the rudder by the pedal. When passing through the atmosphere turbulence area, the pilots do not need to amend the heading angle urgently. Social implications The flight safety prevention in avoidance of injuries for passengers and cabin crews is essential for the airlines. The horizontal wind shear or crosswind before the turbulence encounter will easily induce rolling motion and then initiated the sudden plunging motion during the turbulence encounter.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE The flight safety prevention in avoidance of injuries for passengers and cabin crews is essential. The present assessment method is an innovation to examine the loss of control problems of aviation safety and promote the understanding of aerodynamic responses of the jet transport aircraft. It is expected to provide a valuable lecture for the international training courses for IATA - LOC-I program after this paper is being published.

