|
Citation
|
Rogalski T, Rzucidło P, Noga S, Nowak D. Aircr. Eng. Aerosp. Tech. 2023; 95(9): 1363-1377.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Emerald Group Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE This study presents an image processing algorithm capable of calculating selected flight parameters requested by flight control systems to guide aircraft along the horizontal projection of the landing trajectory. The parameters identified based on the basics of the image of the Calvert light system appearing in the on-board video system are used by flight control algorithms that imitate the pilot's schematics of control. Controls were generated using a fuzzy logic expert system. This study aims to analyse an alternative to classical solutions that can be applied to some specific cases.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Aircraft control system; Flight control; Image processing