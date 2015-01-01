Abstract

PURPOSE This study presents an image processing algorithm capable of calculating selected flight parameters requested by flight control systems to guide aircraft along the horizontal projection of the landing trajectory. The parameters identified based on the basics of the image of the Calvert light system appearing in the on-board video system are used by flight control algorithms that imitate the pilot's schematics of control. Controls were generated using a fuzzy logic expert system. This study aims to analyse an alternative to classical solutions that can be applied to some specific cases.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH The paper uses theoretical discussions and breakdowns to create the basics for the development of structures for both image processing algorithms and control algorithms. An analytical discussion on the first stage was transformed into laboratory rig tests using a real autopilot unit. The results of this research were verified in a series of software-in-the-loop computer simulations.



FINDINGS The image processing method extracts the most crucial parameters defining the relative position of the aircraft to the runway, as well as the control algorithm that uses it. Practical implications In flight control systems that do not use any dedicated ground or satellite infrastructure to land the aircraft.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE This paper presents the original approach of the author to aircraft control in cases where visual signals are used to determine the flight trajectory of the aircraft.

