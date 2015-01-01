|
Citation
|
Su S, Sun Y, Zeng Y, Peng C. Aircr. Eng. Aerosp. Tech. 2023; 95(7): 1054-1061.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Emerald Group Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE The use of aviation incident data to carry out aviation risk prediction is of great significance for improving the initiative of accident prevention and reducing the occurrence of accidents. Because of the nonlinearity and periodicity of incident data, it is challenging to achieve accurate predictions. Therefore, this paper aims to provide a new method for aviation risk prediction with high accuracy.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Aviation risk; Hybrid forecast; Long short-term memory network; Prophet