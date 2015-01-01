Abstract

PURPOSE The purpose of this paper is to combine the entropy weight method with the cloud model and establish a fire risk assessment method for airborne lithium battery.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH In this paper, the fire risk assessment index system is established by fully considering the influence of the operation process of airborne lithium battery. Then, the cloud model based on entropy weight improvement is used to analyze the indexes in the system, and the cloud image is output to discuss the risk status of airborne lithium batteries. Finally, the weight, expectation, entropy and hyperentropy are analyzed to provide risk prevention measures.



FINDINGS In the risk system, bad contact of charging port, mechanical extrusion and mechanical shock have the greatest impact on the fire risk of airborne lithium battery. The fire risk of natural factors is at a low level, but its instability is 25% higher than that of human risk cases and 150% higher than that of battery risk cases. Practical implications The method of this paper can evaluate any type of airborne lithium battery and provide theoretical support for airborne lithium battery safety management.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE After the fire risk assessment is completed, the risk cases are ranked by entropy weight. By summarizing the rule, the proposed measures for each prevention level are given.

