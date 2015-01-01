|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE To reduce the flammability exposure assessment time and meet the requirements of airworthiness regulations of transport aircraft, inerting system has become the standard configuration of modern civil aircraft. Therefore, airworthiness regulations put forward definite quantitative index requirements for the safety of inerting system, and to obtain the quantitative data of the safety of inerting system, it is necessary to solve the calculation method. As one of the quantitative/qualitative evaluation techniques for system safety, fault tree analysis is recognized by international airworthiness organizations and national airworthiness certification agencies. When fault tree analysis technology is applied to quantitative analysis of the safety of inerted system, there are still some problems, such as heavy margin of constructing fault tree, great difficulty, high requirement for analysts and poor accuracy of solving when there are too many minimum cut sets. However, based on tens of thousands of flight simulation tests, Monte Carlo random number generation method can solve this problem.
Airworthiness compliance; Fault tree analysis; Fuel tank flammability; Inerting system; Safety assessment