Zhan Y, Wang P, Zhan Y, Lu Z, Guo Y, Ahmad NA, Owusu A, Chher T, Hinneh JT, Aryal KK, Darwish N, Senanayake SJ, Mufadhal BA, Rady A, Bassier-Paltoo M, Batbaatar S. BMC Global and Public Health 2024; 2(1): e24.

Abstract

Prior research has reaffirmed lifestyle risk behaviors to cluster among adolescents. However, the lifestyle cluster effect on suicidal thoughts and behaviors (STBs) was unclear among adolescents in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). No comparison of such associations was conducted across nations.

Methods
Data from 45 LMICs were obtained from the Global School-based Student Health Survey (GSHS) between 2009 and 2019. Lifestyle behavior factors were collected through a structured questionnaire. Suicidal ideation, plan, and attempt were ascertained by three single-item questions. Lifestyle risk scores were calculated via a sufficient dimension reduction technique, and lifestyle risk clusters were constructed using a latent class analysis. Generalized linear mixed models with odds ratio (OR) and 95% confidence interval (CI) were used to estimate the lifestyle-STB associations.

Results
A total of 229,041 adolescents were included in the final analysis. The weighted prevalence of suicidal ideation, plan, and attempt was 7.37%, 5.81%, and 4.59%, respectively. Compared with the favorable lifestyle group, the unfavorable group had 1.48-, 1.53-, and 3.11-fold greater odds of suicidal ideation (OR = 1.48, 95%CI: 1.30–1.69), plan (OR = 1.53, 95%CI 1.34–1.75), and attempt (OR = 3.11, 95%CI 2.64–3.65). Four clusters of lifestyle risk behaviors were identified, namely healthy lifestyles (H–L), insufficient intake of vegetables and fruit (V-F), frequent consumption of soft drinks and fast food (D-F), and tobacco smoking and alcohol drinking (S-A) clusters. Compared with H–L cluster, V-F cluster was associated with 43% and 42% higher odds of suicidal ideation and plan, followed by S-A cluster (26% for ideation and 20% for plan), but not significant in D-F cluster (P > 0.05). D-F cluster was associated with 2.85-fold increased odds of suicidal attempt, followed by V-F cluster (2.43-fold) and S-A cluster (1.18-fold).

Conclusions
Clustering of lifestyle risk behaviors is informative for risk stratification of STBs in resource-poor settings. Lifestyle-oriented suicide prevention efforts should be initiated among school-attending adolescents in LMICs


Adolescent; Cross-national; Latent class analysis; Lifestyle risk behavior; LMIC; Risk stratification; Sufficient dimension reduction; Suicidal attempt; Suicidal ideation; Suicidal plan

