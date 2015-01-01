|
Li J, Xia Y, Ji C, Li H. Chinese Management Studies 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024)
PURPOSE This study aims to explore the impact of leader emotional labor on employee voice. According to the emotion as information theory and the voice as a deliberate decision-making process framework, this study develops and tests a model that examines the mediating effects of psychological safety and perceived voice efficacy in this relationship.
Employee voice; Leader emotional labor; Perceived voice efficacy; Psychological safety