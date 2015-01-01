SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Bilalov EN, Нарзикулова, Mirrakhimova SS, Oralov BA, Sobirova RU. Western European Journal of Medicine and Medical Science 2024; 2(4): 21-26.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Burns and injuries to the eye are one of the most serious medical and social problems affecting patients' quality of life. Modern research shows that the consequences of such injuries can range from mild temporary visual impairment to severe ones, leading to permanent vision loss and a significant reduction in quality of life. The question of the impact of burns and eye injuries on various aspects of human life, including physical condition, psycho-emotional wellbeing and social adaptation, is becoming especially relevant


Language: en

Keywords

adaptation; condition; emotional; including

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print