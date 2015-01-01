SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Abduazimovich HS, Rashidbekovna SM, Erkinovich GD. Western European Journal of Medicine and Medical Science 2024; 2(4): 1-7.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The choice of suicide method is influenced by the cultural environment, the presence of suicidal thoughts and intentions, easy access to suicide instruments, and similar factors. In addition, the gender paradox is also important, that is, parasuicidal cases are more often committed by women, while men often resort to lethal methods to end their suicidal intentions, such as the use of firearms, drowning, self-hanging - real is suicidal. Intentional self-poisoning is more typical of suicide attempts.


Language: en

Keywords

forensic examination; Suicide

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print