Abstract

This study aims to propose a sampled-data control technique, utilizing a linear matrix inequality (LMI) approach, to achieve string-stable vehicle platooning in a cooperative adaptive cruise control (CACC) system with communication delays. To do this, a decentralized sampled-data controller design technique that combines one controller using sensor measurements and another one utilizing vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication, ensuring both individual and string stability, is proposed first. Next, a memory sampled-data control (MSC) approach is presented to account for transmission delays in V2V communication. Additionally, an improved Lyapunov-Krasovskii functional (LKF) is presented to improve computational complexity and sampling performance. The design conditions are formulated as linear matrix inequalities (LMIs) in the time domain, facilitating efficient stability analysis and optimization. Finally, vehicle platooning simulations are provided to validate the effectiveness and feasibility of the proposed technique.

