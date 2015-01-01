|
Pereda N. Pap. Psicol. 2023; 44(1): 15-21.
(Copyright © 2023, Colegio Oficial de Psicólogos)
There is a significant lack of research and knowledge regarding sexual victimization in the early childhood or preschool developmental stage. The present review aims to offer a solid theoretical framework for professionals in the victimology field on the experiences of sexual victimization of boys and girls up to 6 years of age. The topics covered include the epidemiology of the problem, the characteristics of victimization, the consequences that the experience of victimization in the preschool stage implies for the victim, and intervention in early childhood. The studies included in the review allow us to conclude that sexual victimization of preschoolers is a more frequent problem than it is generally assumed, but one whose magnitude is truly unknown, with serious consequences for the victims. Intervention should concentrate on trauma focused cognitive-behavioral therapy since it has the most empirical evidence for this age group.
Language: es