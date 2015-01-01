Abstract

There is a significant lack of research and knowledge regarding sexual victimization in the early childhood or preschool developmental stage. The present review aims to offer a solid theoretical framework for professionals in the victimology field on the experiences of sexual victimization of boys and girls up to 6 years of age. The topics covered include the epidemiology of the problem, the characteristics of victimization, the consequences that the experience of victimization in the preschool stage implies for the victim, and intervention in early childhood. The studies included in the review allow us to conclude that sexual victimization of preschoolers is a more frequent problem than it is generally assumed, but one whose magnitude is truly unknown, with serious consequences for the victims. Intervention should concentrate on trauma focused cognitive-behavioral therapy since it has the most empirical evidence for this age group.



Palabras clave : Early childhood; Preschool; Sexual victimization; Sexual abuse; Narrative review.



===





Existe un gran desconocimiento profesional sobre la victimización sexual en la denominada primera infancia o etapa preescolar. La presente revisión pretende ofrecer un marco teórico sólido para los profesionales del ámbito victimológico sobre las experiencias de victimización sexual con muestras de niños y niñas de hasta 6 años de edad. Los temas tratados incluyen la epidemiología del problema, las características de la victimización, las consecuencias que conlleva para el niño o niña la experiencia de victimización y su intervención en la primera infancia. Los estudios revisados permiten concluir que se trata de un problema más frecuente de lo que generalmente se presupone, pero del que realmente se desconoce su magnitud, con graves consecuencias para sus víctimas y cuya intervención debe centrarse en el modelo de la terapia cognitivo-conductual centrada en el trauma ya que es sobre el que existe más evidencia empírica en este grupo de edad.



Palabras clave : Primera infancia; Preescolar; Victimización sexual; Abuso sexual; Revisión narrativa.

Language: es